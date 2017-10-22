Antonio Conte insists he is 'different' to his Chelsea predecessors and is not worried by thought of being sacked

Antonio Conte has insisted he is “different” to Chelsea’s past managers, but for almost an hour after taking the lead against Watford his side looked uncannily similar to the one that went into meltdown during Jose Mourinho’s final weeks in charge.

Chelsea were rudderless, conceding chance after chance and were arguing among themselves over what was going wrong. Were it not for the profligacy of Richarlison, then there would have been no chance of a fightback.

It was every bit as bad as the Stamford Bridge crowd had witnessed towards the end of Mourinho’s reign, but, crucially, the players proved they are not yet willing to let another manager fall by the wayside. Maybe Conte is right, maybe he will prove to be different.

Ironically, it was the introduction of Michy Batshuayi, the striker Conte has made it so clear he does not trust, that finally sparked Chelsea into life.

A week earlier, Batshuayi had angrily trudged off the pitch after being substituted just 57 minutes into the defeat at Crystal Palace. But the Belgian has become accustomed to playing the unlikely hero, following the title-clinching goal at West Bromwich Albion and the stoppage time winner against Atletico Madrid, and ‘Batsman’ answered Conte’s SOS.

The substitute produced a brilliant header from Pedro’s cross to draw Chelsea level and, after Cesar Azpilicueta had given Chelsea a late lead, Batshuayi put a vital victory beyond doubt.

The home fans sang Conte’s name and the 48-year-old can at least be confident he has their backing even if nobody outside the boardroom knows just how worried owner Roman Abramovich is right now.

Conte, though, made it clear he is not a man who will simply accept his fate by saying: “I am not like the previous managers. I am different. I am different. It is important to understand this. The club has to judge the work and, honestly, I don’t have this type of worry - if I lose the game, if the club decides to sack me.

“In the past, the club decided after two losses or three bad games to sack a manager. I don’t think it is the same for every manager. You change the person, change the work. I repeat. If you ask if I feel this type of pressure about the club, it is zero.”

The fans continue to back Conte

What will worry Conte, though, is the rate at which and the manner in which his team are conceding goals and chances.

Pedro’s early goal should have steadied Chelsea’s nerves, following successive Premier League defeats to Manchester City and Palace, but collective and individual mistakes let Watford back in.

A weak David Luiz header allowed Abdoulaye Doucoure to equalise before half-time and Tiemoue Bakayoko was robbed in possession in the build up to Roberto Pereyra’s 49th-minute strike.

Seconds before Pereyra’s goal, Richarlison somehow missed an open goal from four yards and the Brazilian headed wide, having lost Luiz, four minutes after Watford had taken the lead.

Even after Batshuayi had levelled the scores, Christian Kabasele squandered a great chance to restore the away side’s lead by heading straight at goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

While most observers are sympathetic to Conte’s claims that more could have been done to strengthen his squad over the summer, he too can shoulder some of the blame for his decisions.

Sticking with Luiz, who had been ticked off for reacting badly to be being substituted against Roma, and dropping Andreas Christensen to the substitutes’ bench was unfathomable.

But Conte and Chelsea got away with it and captain Gary Cahill has called for “calm” as the Blues now set their sights on trying to drag themselves back into the race to defend their title.

“Last season we were eight points behind Man City and we managed to claw it back,” said Cahill. “I’m not saying it is going to happen, but we need to calm down and get back to it.

“We are champions of last season, in the middle of October, there are loads of games to play. Man City have loads of tough games to play, Man United and everyone else have massive games to play.

“I still think it is open. If Man City keep smashing people, then they are going to go on and win the League deservedly. It is difficult to maintain it for such a long period and if they do - or whoever does do that and it was us last year - they deserve to win the league.”

Conte’s final words to reporters were “see you soon” with a smile. How soon he is answering questions about his job again may well depend on how different his Chelsea really are from Mourinho’s.

