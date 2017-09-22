Antonio Conte insists he would have 'no problem' shaking Diego Costa's hand after Chelsea exit

Antonio Conte says he would willingly shake Diego Costa’s hand if they met in future, despite all the acrimony surrounding the striker’s last few months at Chelsea.

The Premier League champions this week finally agreed a £57m deal with Atletico Madrid for the 28-year-old, after a protracted saga following Costa’s decision to show media the text message that Conte had sent him declaring he would no longer be part of his plans.

Because of that, and the apparent legal issue that had grown out of the player’s situation, the Chelsea manager was asked whether he would shake hands with Costa in future.

“Yeah, I have no problem,” Conte said.

He was otherwise reluctant discuss Costa, merely wishing to express gratitude for his service.

“I think that, about this issue, we want to thank him for what he did with this club. We wish him all the best for the future.

“I think now it's not important [to discuss the past]. I'm not interested to continue talking about this issue. I'm working with my players, I'm very happy to work with these players. Now it's not important.”