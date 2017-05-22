Conte named LMA Manager of the Year

The Blues never looked like relinquishing their hold on the summit in Conte's incredible debut season, making him a logical choice for the prize

Antonio Conte has been rewarded for his efforts in leading Chelsea to the Premier League title with the League Managers' Association (LMA) Manager of the Year award.

The Italian has made an instant impact since arriving at Stamford Bridge following the end of Euro 2016.

In his first season in the Premier League he spearheaded a dominant title challenge, with Chelsea eventually winning the title by seven points over closest rivals Tottenham.

And he has been honoured with the prestigious LMA award at the Association's annual dinner, determined by votes from managers across the league pyramid.

It is the second time in as many years that an Italian has taken the gong, with Claudio Ranieri winning last time round in recognition of his work taking Leicester City to a thrilling title.

Chelsea took a mammoth 93 points over their 38 games, losing just five times over the course of the season to stroll to Premier League success.

Conte could also complete the double if his side manages to down Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Chris Hughton received the prize in the Championship as he took the Seagulls back to the top flight for the first time in 34 years.

There were also awards for Paul Cook of Portsmouth and Sheffield United's Chris Wilder, who won in League Two and One respectively for 2016-17.

Lincoln City's Danny Cowley, meanwhile, received a Special Achievement award after the non-league side battled through to the quarter finals of the FA Cup in a thrilling run that was eventually ended by Arsenal as well as winning the National League.