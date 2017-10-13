Antonio Conte opens up on the difficulties of his first year in England despite Chelsea's title success

Antonio Conte reveals his first year in England wasn't all good despite success on the pitch: Chelsea FC

Antonio Conte has opened up to his year of “suffering” in English football despite winning the Premier League title with Chelsea.

While events on the pitch were successful, the Italian endured a tough time off it away from wife Elisabetta and daughter Vittoria.

But now the pair have moved into a house near Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham and Conte is adamant he and his family are now fully settled in England.

“It was difficult for sure,” he said of his first year at the club. “For me to have my family with me is very important. Last season, honestly, I suffered a lot because when you arrive in a new country and you are alone and know that your family don't stay here it is not simple.

“This season I am very happy because they are with me, my daughter and wife and for us it is a fantastic experience. I think that this experience for my daughter is an incredible experience and a great gift that I am doing her. Last season was very difficult for my wife because she divided her life between Italy to stay with our daughter and me in London.

“But now for sure it is great for me and my family and above all for my daughter it is a fantastic experience and also for my wife to live in a new country and learn a new language.”

Conte did admit that his family are now having to handle the highs and lows of football rather than enjoy the escapism they had last term.

Conte won the title in his first season in England (Getty)