Antonio Conte opens up on the difficulties of his first year in England despite Chelsea's title success
Antonio Conte has opened up to his year of “suffering” in English football despite winning the Premier League title with Chelsea.
While events on the pitch were successful, the Italian endured a tough time off it away from wife Elisabetta and daughter Vittoria.
But now the pair have moved into a house near Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham and Conte is adamant he and his family are now fully settled in England.
“It was difficult for sure,” he said of his first year at the club. “For me to have my family with me is very important. Last season, honestly, I suffered a lot because when you arrive in a new country and you are alone and know that your family don't stay here it is not simple.
“This season I am very happy because they are with me, my daughter and wife and for us it is a fantastic experience. I think that this experience for my daughter is an incredible experience and a great gift that I am doing her. Last season was very difficult for my wife because she divided her life between Italy to stay with our daughter and me in London.
“But now for sure it is great for me and my family and above all for my daughter it is a fantastic experience and also for my wife to live in a new country and learn a new language.”
Conte did admit that his family are now having to handle the highs and lows of football rather than enjoy the escapism they had last term.
“My work is always the same,” he said ahead of Saturday’s London derby at bottom of the table Crystal Palace. “It is worse for my family because last season they were very far and instead this season we are together and my wife and my daughter and they live the same feeling, if we win, we draw, we lose and for my family it is more difficult.
“It was better last season to live very far, and feel only through the phone but I am happy that they stay here with me.”
Conte had been linked with a move back to Italy and in particular AC Milan following translated reports, he claims were incorrect, had labelled him “homesick.”
“I did an interview two weeks ago and the translation was wrong,” he suggested. “All I said was that one day in the future I would like to go back to Italy. But you know my position. I have two years contract with Chelsea and am happy to work for this club and with my players. I like to have this great feeling with our fans.
"Every coach, when they start, they work with the club and hope they will stay for a long time and build something important. At the same time, I always say our job is difficult and is strange."