Antonio Conte performs U-turn on Eden Hazard playing for Belgium despite no Chelsea action

Eden Hazard will be allowed join up with the Belgian national team for this week’s international break despite still not having played for Chelsea since an ankle injury on international in June.

Antonio Conte admitted after his side’s 2-0 win over Everton that he had spoken to Belgian manager Roberto Martinez, and they felt it could “help” Hazard to get some action in their World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar on Thursday, although he would likely sit out the tougher match away to Greece on the Sunday.

“I had a conversation with Roberto yesterday and I think, now, it could be positive for Eden to go with the national team and have the training sessions,” Conte said.

“Then, yes, maybe to have the possibility to play a part of the game with Gibraltar. I told Roberto that, if I can help him, I'm ready to do this. Also because, in my past, I was coach of the national team. I know very well that his task is not easy. But for Eden, I spoke with the player and the player is happy to go and stay with the national team.

“He's the captain. But the most important thing is to continue to work very hard to improve, then have the possibility to bring him to the bench after the international break and start to think he's a new player for Chelsea this season.”