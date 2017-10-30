Antonio Conte predicts 'brilliant' future for England after under-17 World Cup success

England's under 17's pose with the World Cup trophy as they arrive back to the UK: PA

Antonio Conte says England’s “future will be brilliant” after the under-17 national side continued a fine summer for the country’s youth teams with World Cup victory, and that with five Chelsea academy graduates in the squad.

That win in Calcutta - culminating in a 5-2 final win over a celebrated Spanish team - followed on from titles in the under-19 European Championship and under-20 World Cup, leading to the Stamford Bridge boss to lionise the progress of the FA, while also making mention of Chelsea’s contribution.

“The present and, I'm sure, also the future will be brilliant for English football because when you are able to win the World Cup under-17s, the under-19s and with the under-20s, playing a really good tournament with the under-21s, it means the football moment is very important in England and the future will be brilliant for the national team's first-team.

“We must be very proud of our players. We have five players playing with the under-17s. It's great, it's fantastic for us. We must be very proud. It means our academy is working very well.”

Chelsea’s players in the side were defenders Marc Guehi and Jonathan Panzo, midfielders Conor Gallagher and George McEachran and striker Callum Hudson-Odoi.