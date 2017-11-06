Antonio Conte refuses to shake Jose Mourinho's hand as 'it's not important' after Chelsea vs Manchester United

Jose Mourinho accused Chelsea manager Antonio Conte of not shaking his hand despite the Manchester United boss making a point of trying to do so following their Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Conte was able to get the better of Mourinho in a 1-0 victory on his latest return to his former club thanks to a marvellous Alvaro Morata header, which came midway through the second half when Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross from the right found the striker in acres of space and the talent to put the ball where United goalkeeper David De Gea could not reach it.

Despite a late United rally – as Mourinho threw on Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial in the hope of an equaliser – Chelsea hung on for a deserved victory, and Conte wildly celebrated the result at the full-time whistle.

Mourinho immediately moved towards the Chelsea dug-out, waiting on their side of the players’ tunnel, but while the rest of the Blues’ staff walked over to shake his hand, Conte headed onto the pitch to celebrate with his players.

“You want me to go and chase him in the middle of the pitch? I was there,” Mourinho said afterwards.

“I shook hands with the people who were there. I think one of them was his brother, the assistant, so I feel that, by shaking the hands of his brother and the other assistants, I did my duty.

“I cannot go and run to chase him.”

Mourinho was not overly concerned about Conte's handshake snub (Getty) More