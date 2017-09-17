Antonio Conte reveals Arsenal defeat last season was turning point towards Premier League title

Chelsea bounced back from defeat at the Emirates to storm to the title: Getty

Antonio Conte picked out Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal last season as a turning point towards the title ahead of Sunday's clash between the London rivals.

The Blues lost 3-0 at the Emirates in September 2016, prompting speculation Conte could be sacked just a few months into his reign.

But the Italian stayed strong in his convictions and switched to a 3-4-3 formation which prompted a 13-game winning run in the Premier League title success.

"It was a really bad game for us," Conte said. "Then we changed our system because after that game I understood very well our team. We hadn't balance. In that game they dominated us from the start until the end.

"After that game we changed a lot of things and then we won the league. Honestly, I wasn't worried (about being sacked). No, because I trust in my work. I trust myself and my idea, in my methods.

"Our job is difficult. Every day you have to think, you have to work very hard to try to have a good result. When the result is not good, anything can happen. We must be prepared for this.

"It can happen that one experience can be positive or negative. But for sure I don't change my mentality, I don't change my method, I don't change my idea of football."