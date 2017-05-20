Antonio Conte reveals his family are moving to London to live with him, further quashing Inter Milan rumours

Conte will soon be joined by his family in London: Getty

Antonio Conte has confirmed that his wife and daughter are preparing to move to England this summer to live with him, further quashing rumours that he could decide to quit Chelsea to join Italian side Inter Milan.

Despite winning the Premier League title in his first ever season in England, Conte has been consistently linked with a move to Inter in the Italian press.

But Conte has refused to be drawn on the rumours and the news that his wife Elisabetta and daughter Vittoria are now leaving Italy to live with him in England would appear to suggest that he sees his long-term future at the south-west London club.

“Honestly for sure this season wasn't easy for me about my family, because we decided my wife and my daughter would stay in Italy to allow my daughter to finish school,” Conte told reporters during a news conference.

“But, for sure, next season our intention is to keep all the family in England and stay together. It will be a good opportunity, also, for my daughter to live in another country. To go to school in another country is a fantastic opportunity, and a great gift for her.”

Conte also spoke of his delight at how his Chelsea players had adopted his preferred three at the back tactical system so quickly.

“To change our system was very important. We found the right suit for these players,” Conte said.

“Then we continued to work very hard. But 'very hard' is easy to say.

“Everyone can say they work hard. But the reality is very different. We did this. We worked very hard every single day.

“I found my players with a great will and desire to improve, to try to change the situation, to try to have another season better than last season.

“This was the secret, this link. I want to say thanks to my players because every single manager can have a good idea of football.

“But then there are the players. If the players don't go into the idea with the right will or desire, it's very difficult for any coach to have a good season.”