Antonio Conte says Chelsea players lacked 'everything' in Roma defeat

Antonio Conte accused his Chelsea players of lacking “everything” in their Champions League defeat at Roma and warned they cannot rest on their reputations.

Goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Diego Perotti completed a miserable return to Italy for Conte, as Chelsea passed up the chance to qualify from Group C.

Qarabag’s draw with Atletico Madrid means Conte’s men are still in a good position to reach the knockout stages, but the second-half performance in Rome worried the manager, with Manchester United due to visit Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

“I was satisfied with the first half performance and the score was unfair,” he said. “But we lacked everything in the second half and Roma were the better team in every point, in terms of motivation and hunger. They won all the duels and more than deserved this win.

“We are going through ups and downs and, to be competitive, you need consistency. That has been lacking so far, but we have to find a way of overcoming them.

It was a night to forget for Chelsea