Antonio Conte says Chelsea players lacked 'everything' in Roma defeat
Antonio Conte accused his Chelsea players of lacking “everything” in their Champions League defeat at Roma and warned they cannot rest on their reputations.
Goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Diego Perotti completed a miserable return to Italy for Conte, as Chelsea passed up the chance to qualify from Group C.
Qarabag’s draw with Atletico Madrid means Conte’s men are still in a good position to reach the knockout stages, but the second-half performance in Rome worried the manager, with Manchester United due to visit Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.
“I was satisfied with the first half performance and the score was unfair,” he said. “But we lacked everything in the second half and Roma were the better team in every point, in terms of motivation and hunger. They won all the duels and more than deserved this win.
“We are going through ups and downs and, to be competitive, you need consistency. That has been lacking so far, but we have to find a way of overcoming them.
“We need to have the will – I repeat – to dig deep. If we think that only because our name is Chelsea, and the opponent have fear of the name Chelsea, this is not the right way. We have to find the hunger we showed all last season and, this season, only sometimes. If you are a great team you must have stability. You must have consistency. At this moment we are struggling a lot to find this type of balance.”
Midfielder N’Golo Kante missed the game in Rome, despite travelling to Italy, following a late check on his hamstring and indicated he was unsure whether he will be ready for the United clash as he walked to the team bus.
On the challenge of now lifting his players for the United game, Conte added: “For sure, we have to try to find the strength to understand and to use this loss in the right way. Because, as I said before, in this season we have to dig very deep, very deep, if we want to be competitive and to fight for something important.”