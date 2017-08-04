Antonio Conte says Chelsea need to sign more players to be prepared for the 'most difficult' season of his career

Antonio Conte has warned he believes the 2017-18 campaign will be “the most difficult” of his managerial career, as he again conspicuously stressed Chelsea need to sign more players for what is a “small squad”.

Conte also pointedly admitted for the first time that they had got someway lucky with injuries last season. The Italian said there were “many reasons” for that strong admission and, having rejected the idea one was extra pressure because they must now defend the title, appeared to be using it to applying extra pressure on the club board for reinforcements in a campaign when there is also the extra front of the Champions League.

Chelsea have currently made just four new signings in Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero while letting up to eight first-team squad members go to other clubs or on loan, and a frustrated Conte said the hierarchy are well aware of the need to act. He wants to bring in four more players, including two wing-backs, another centre-half and a stand-in striker. The manager's admission certainly seemed connected to that.

“For sure, for me, it will be the most difficult season of my career,” the Italian said ahead of his side’s Community Shield match against Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday. “I’m sure about this. It will be the most difficult of my career as a coach.

“For many reasons. It’s very difficult. I haven't a lot of time to explain a lot of these reasons. But I’m sure about this… that next season will be very tough - the most difficult of my career. I have this perception and I hope I’ve made a mistake.”

Conte had already told broadcast media how he had discussed the need for much more strength in depth with the board, stating “it's important for me that the club knows my opinion about the number we need”. He went into more detail later, as the issue of signings heavily occupied his thoughts with less than four weeks now until the end of the window.

“This is the reality, no?” Conte said. “We have a small squad… Everyone can see the situation, not because the coach shouts, ‘I want this’, or, ‘I want this’. The situation is very clear. We are trying to improve the situation but, for me and for my players, the best way now is to be focused on the pitch, to work, to try to improve and don't think of the other situation. But, for sure, we hope, in the future, to improve this situation because you can see.”

Asked why they hadn’t made more signings by now, Conte said: “I don't know. I don't know. I think about this. Everyone is trying to do their job but, for sure, I think this question is good for the club, not for me.”

When it was put to him what answers he was given when Conte himself discussed this with the board, he merely stated: “We have to wait. We have to wait for the best moment, the best solution. We have to wait.”

“For the rest, and I can tell my opinion, but then there is a club to make the final decision and every decision is of the club. The final decision is always of the club. My task is to put in my work all myself and to try to bring my staff, my players to put in our job everyday all ourselves, to improve.”

The situation raises questions over why Chelsea have let so many players go before actually bringing in the signings they actually want, and brought noteworthy responses from the manager. When asked why Nemanja Matic had been sold to Manchester United, Conte stonily said “you have to ask the club about this” but his face arguably said even more given he followed it with a striking glare.

