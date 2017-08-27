Antonio Conte strongly insists he will remain at Chelsea even if he fails to get signings he wants

Antonio Conte has strongly re-iterated he will stay at Chelsea even if they do not get the signings he so publicly wants, rejecting stories that he is on the verge of walking out.

The Italian’s frustration with the champions’ transfer business has been one of the themes of the summer, having only made four purchases so far, leading to international reports that the 48-year-old will resign if he does not get the three buys he now wants before Thursday’s window deadline. Conte rejected this, and also said he is ready to work with the squad he currently has.

“I think my message for the fans is always the same: I'm totally committed to the club,” he said. “Totally committed to improve my players and my team. I'm a coach, not a manager. I think the best of my work is on the pitch, to try and improve my players and my team.

“Then, for sure, when you want to strengthen your squad, you have to give your opinion and speak with your club, but then the club goes into the transfer market to try and sort the situation. To try and help us. Sometimes it could be possible. Sometimes it is possible. Sometimes it's not possible. But I must be focused with things on the pitch and continue to work with my players.”