Antonio Conte wants Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante to learn from each other at Chelsea

Antonio Conte says he wants Cesc Fabregas to be more like N’Golo Kante – but also Kante to be more like Fabregas.

The Chelsea manager was full of praise for the Spanish playmaker after Chelsea’s commanding 2-0 win over Everton, that saw Fabregas score the first goal, but typically showed some restraint as he also joked that the 30-year-old needs to work on the defensive side of his game.

“Cesc played a good game,” the Italian said. “Like Cesc, all the players performed very well. He scored an important goal for us. We all know his characteristics. He's a great player, good technique: when we have possession with Cesc, we can play really good football.

“Now he's trying also to improve the defensive situations to try and be more strong, to try and be a bit like N'Golo. But he has to work [on that]. And N'Golo has to work to become Cesc with the ball!”

Conte meanwhile praised Alvaro Morata for his performance, as the Spaniard scored his second goal of the season and also set up Fabregas’. The Italian said that was all the more impressive because he is still adjusting to the way Chelsea play, something that is “not easy” for a new forward.

“He scored a really good goal and I'm pleased for him. When you arrive at a new club and you are a striker, to score is very important. It's not easy for a striker, and the midfielders, to arrive and adapt very quickly to our philosophy.

“Above all the strikers, who I need to stay in position as a point of reference. To adapt to our style is not easy and you need time. But I'm pleased for him and [Tony] Rudiger and [Tiemou] Bakayoko and Christensen: new signings, young players. We are trying to build and improve this base.”