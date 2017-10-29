Antonio Rudiger looking forward to Roma return but Chelesa are prepared for hostile atmosphere

Antonio Conte has told his Chelsea side to prepare for an intimidating atmosphere at Roma’s Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday and admits he does not know whether there will be a repeat of the racial abuse that was directed at Antonio Rudiger when the teams first met in the Champions League two weeks ago.

The Serie A club were charged by Uefa following allegations of racist chants by visiting supporters during the 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge, when Rudiger appeared as a late substitute, with the matter due to be dealt with by European football’s governing body on Nov 16.

The Chelsea head coach said his player should be welcomed by home supporters on his return to his former club, but acknowledged he was unsure whether the player – who spoke out about the problem of racism in Italian football before his move – would again be the target of abuse. “I don’t know,” he said.

“I think Roma supporters are very passionate,” he said. “In this case, I think that Rudiger played for Roma for many years and he deserves to have claps. But I repeat, Roma’s fans are very passionate, during the game you feel this.”

Rudiger says he is looking forward to going back and anticipated the possibility before the draw for the group stage of the competition was made. “I spoke to my parents [after the draw] and I already knew and my parents even told me that you will get Roma,” he said.

