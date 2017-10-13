Antonio Valencia stunner gets Premier League Goal of the Month award

Antonio Valencia does not score many, a fact which makes his Goal of the Month winner against Everton even more impressive.

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia has won September's Premier League Goal of the Month award for his stunning strike in the 4-0 win over Everton.

The match was barely four minutes old against Ronald Koeman's struggling Everton, when the Ecuadorian unleashed a remarkable hit to open the scoring in style.

Nemanja Matic's lofted pass bounced across the edge of the area and Valencia struck it in the air, hitting across it with his right foot and smashing it into the far side of the goal beyond the helpless Jordan Pickford.

It was only the second Premier League goal Valencia has scored since January 2014 and sent United on their way to a crushing win.