Anya Shrubsole and Tammy Beaumont on the month that changed women's cricket forever

When Anya Shrubsole explains how she won England the Women's World Cup in July, and turned herself into an overnight national hero in the process, it all sounds rather straightforward.

It came down to two balls. Neither claimed wickets – they would come later. Instead, they were delivered after Shrubsole had been clattered for consecutive boundaries when returning to the attack for the 43rd over.

Suddenly, India needed 39 from 46 balls. With seven wickets in hand and two set players at the crease, they were cruising. But armed with the knowledge gleaned from her thesis in professional anxiety, Shrubsole knew what to do next. She had to stay calm.

“I had a bit of a fleeting thought that it was getting away from us and I was messing it up but I had to quickly put that to the back of my mind,” she recalled of the vital moment.

“I had to be really clear on what I was doing and in that high-pressure situation the simpler the plan the better. So I decided to bowl two balls: a slower ball hitting the stumps then a full one hitting the stumps. And I knew if I nailed those two, it was all I could control.”

She did just that. Then, with her next delivery, the 25-year-old trapped Punam Raut with a picture-perfect change of pace for 86. The rest is history, Shrubsole going on to claim five wickets in 19 balls to secure a stunning come-from-behind triumph in front of a suitably gobsmacked, and sold-out, Lord’s.

Her six for 46 return was the best recorded in a World Cup final and won her the player of the match award. It also delivered the perfect finale to a tournament the likes of which had never before been seen in the women’s game, also earning Shrubsole a nomination for the BT Sportswoman of the Year.

“Given the profile of the whole tournament and being a sell-out at the home of cricket as an English person to just be part of that occasion was amazing,” Shrubsole said, as she reflected on the month that changed women's cricket forever. “It was surreal at the time and still is.”

BT Sport Action Woman of the Year Awards More

Before the final, Shrubsole’s father, Ian, dug out a photo of her daughter watching him play at Lord’s for his club as a child. The image came to symbolise just how far the game had evolved, while highlighting the close-knit families that supported their girls when it was far less fashionable and far from the professional pursuit it is today.

“One of the best things about Lord’s was being able to share that moment and game with everyone’s family because they have played such a huge role,” Shrubsole added. “It meant a huge amount to me.” Her winners' medal now sits proudly in her parents’ Bath home.

It is a theme central to the story of another member of the victorious England team nominated for the BT gong, opener Tammy Beaumont. Her key moment in the final was taking a clutch outfield catch to remove superstar striker Harmanpreet Kaur on 51. But for 410 runs across the midsummer journey, she was the obvious choice for player of the tournament.

England batsman Tammy Beaumont on the front-foot during the World Cup Credit: Getty Images More

“When Anya got the final wicket and we just bundled each other in the middle there was such joy and such an outpouring of emotion,” Beaumont says of the moment Shrubsole hit the stumps to finish the job, leaning back with her arms spread in a roaring pose that ended up plastered over front pages and back the next day. “It was a colosseum at Lord’s, erupting with noise as people screamed their hearts out. It’ll stick with me forever.”

Shrubsole provided the winning moment in the thrilling semi-final too, sneaking England home with three balls to spare when lashing her first ball through cover for four. Once again, she kept it simple. It was Beaumont’s favourite memory of the tournament. “Sarah Taylor and I were hugging because we couldn’t watch given how nerve-wracking it was.”

Shrubsole's celebration pose ended up plastered over front pages and back Credit: Getty Images More

Like Shrubsole, Beaumont found the game through her father, hectored into letting his daughter play as a substitute when her brother’s team was short on players. Her international career started in 2009 but stuttered along until 2016 when she finally broke through. Tuning in from America, her parents both cried when she made her maiden century. “And if you know my dad he is not emotional whatsoever so for him to cry was amazing,” she said.

The full-time professionalisation of England’s team did more for Beaumont than most, as it enabled her to be better prepared than at any time during her stop-start existence when that chance came to fill a vacancy at the top of England’s order. Now, her World Cup accolades have seen her feature as a member of Sky’s commentary team. Life is moving fast.

Anya Shrubsole and Tammy Beaumont have been nominated for the BT Sport Action Woman of the Year award More

The Dover native is also becoming accustomed to a lot more boys and girls asking for a selfie or an autograph. “I went to T20 Finals Day and a couple of people in the stand recognised me and I was in jeans and a top - it was crazy to be recognised at the bar,” she laughed. “But that was a bit embarrassing so I decided I had to keep my head down!”

For all the glory of the summer campaign, none of England’s world champions are ignorant to the task they now have ahead of them, entering this week’s Women’s Ashes standalone Test Match in Sydney with a nagging deficit coming out of the ODI leg of the multi-format series.

“We lost that first World Cup game and we came back from that," Beaumont said of the prevailing attitude in the camp, drawing on what they have achieved to find a way through here once more. "There was a belief we showed and resilience to come back from setbacks."

It is that word, resilience, which is repeated by Shrubsole as well when discussing the state of the contest with Australia. It forms a relentlessly positive ethos that has been drilled into them by coach Mark Robinson. Presented now with the chance to show it again, this pair of England's standard bearers do not require any added incentive to do just that.

The shortlist of nominees for Action Woman of the Year was selected by a panel of industry experts. Each will be featured in The Telegraph this week. The public will decide the winner, so cast your vote at btsport.com/ActionWoman2017