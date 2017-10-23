Anya Shrubsole tells England teammates to forget about World Cup heroics and focus on Australia

World Cup hero Anya Shrubsole has told her England teammates to forget about their heroics earlier this summer and focus on their multi-format series against Australia.

England's women beat the Matildas en route to glory in July, but found themselves on the wrong end of a tight game at the weekend.

And 25-year-old seamer Shrubsole, who took six for 46 in that memorable World Cup final victory over India, said that it time to focus on their latest challenge.

"It has been a really long summer but if you can't get up for an Ashes series when you haven't got the Ashes then there's something wrong.

"What happened in the World Cup can give us a huge amount of confidence coming out here, but equally we know that it counts for nothing, it's a completely new series in different conditions.

"The teams are so close together, I know we snuck ahead of Australia but it was by the smallest margin possible so we always knew it was going to be a tightly fought series. The first game showed that and I'm sure it will continue all the way through."