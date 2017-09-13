Anyansi praises Enyimba for Caf competition return

The chairman of the People’s Elephant has saluted his players and the support given to the team by the state government.

Enyimba FC chairman, Felix Anyansi-Agwu has lauded the contributions of the People’s Elephant’s players, the technical crew and the supportive Abia State Government for their third place finish in the just concluded 2016/2017 season.

Speaking after their 1-0 home win over Katsina United which earned them a Caf Confederation Cup ticket, the administrator insisted that the team’s third place finish despite playing away from their Aba fortress has settled some of the criticisms leveled against them in the course of the season.

“A lot of people criticized us. They do not understand what it is to play away from home-the financial implications and they drew conclusions. But looking at how we ended the season, it is unbelievable how I feel that a team people though would be fighting relegation has got a continental ticket,” Anyansi told media.

“I thank the government, especially our dear Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, for giving us trust, above every other person. I know the challenges faced at home, and the confidence he has reposed in us, always allowing us take the right decisions. So I thank him and appreciate his support.”