Anyansi rules out Enyimba’s league title aspiration

The People’s Elephants boss has agreed that seeking a return to Africa is their only realistic chance, not the league title

Enyimba chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu admits it will be 'difficult' for the People’s Elephant to claim their eighth Nigerian topflight title but is upbeat about picking a continental ticket.

The Aba giants are fourth in the league table with 51 points - eight points away from league leader, Plateau United - from 33 games.

“It is always the aspirations of Enyimba to end the season as league champions. We started the season not too good and by the time we woke up it has been difficult to assume the position we are known for. It will be difficult for us to win the league title this season in as much as we will like to but we are very confident that we can pick a ticket to represent Nigeria in Africa next season,” Agwu told Goal .

“The boys have not been doing badly at all and the draw we got in Lagos against MFM is a testament to our quest to finish the season strongly. I am happy and everyone in the club is happy with the draw too. We will be going back home with the determination to pick another important point against ABS.

“We must be ready to face a tough side that is trying to escape relegation and we must not take them for granted. We need to win over the weekend to ensure that our target to finish in the top three is still very much intact," he concluded.