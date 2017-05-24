Anything can happen, insists Gombe United's Chigozie

The Savannah Scorpions currently occupy 18th spot in the table, but the defender claims there is more than enough time to save their status

Gombe United's Maurice Chigozie is refusing to give up on their survival bid despite his side's precarious position on the Nigeria Professional Football League standings.

The Savannah Scorpions failed to hold on to a slim lead before bowing 2-1 to Enugu Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in the matchday 20 of the topflight on Sunday.

The Gombe-based outfit has endured a difficult spell this season as they lie 18th in the 20-team table.

However, the former Shooting Stars libero Chigozie is refusing to press the panic button.

"It's not over until it is over. The struggle for survival continues. We aren't happy with our current position but any talk of relegation should be shelved," Chigozie told Goal.

"Why are people saying that. So far as we are concerned we are still in the race to stay afloat, it is the League Management Company who can announce the winners and the relegated teams.

"Yes we are in the relegation zone, but not relegated and we have 18 more matches to go and anything can happen so until that time, we all have to wait."

"The onus is on us to stand to be counted at this stage of the season. Gombe United is a team for the top."