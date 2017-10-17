Borussia Dortmund battle back to avoid Champions League upset

Peter Bosz's side are still searching for their first victory in Group H after enduring a frustrating night in Nicosia.

Borussia Dortmund failed to kickstart their Champions League campaign as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at APOEL on Tuesday.

Having lost to Tottenham and Real Madrid to sit bottom of Group H, Peter Bosz's side needed to make up ground in the battle to qualify for the knockout stages.

However, a club famed for their Yellow Wall struggled to break down opponents wearing the same-coloured shirts in Cyprus and they remain six points behind Real and Tottenham.

They needed a towering header from Sokratis Papastathopoulos just to pick up a point on their travels, the defender sparing the blushes of his goalkeeper Roman Burki, who gifted APOEL the lead.

The Switzerland international's careless pass presented Lorenzo Ebecilio with possession and although Burki blocked the tame shot that followed, Mickael Pote seized on the rebound to coolly break the deadlock in the 62nd minute and score APOEL's first Champions League goal since September 2014.

Although Papastathopoulos levelled five minutes later, a draw for Dortmund served another blow after they saw their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season ended by RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Despite losing goalkeeper Boy Waterman and forward Igor de Camargo to shoulder injuries in the first half, APOEL frustrated a Dortmund side that struggled for fluency in attack despite dominating possession.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Shinji Kagawa were both guilty of blazing over in promising positions, albeit they could be excused for questioning the state of a pitch best described as uneven.

An ailing De Camargo departed proceedings in the 30th minute and was soon joined in the home changing room by team-mate Waterman, who landed awkwardly after coming off his line to punch clear a cross from Marcel Schmelzer.