APOEL ready for Kane test after facing Ronaldo & Messi

APOEL Nicosia manager Giorgos Donis says his side are ready to face Tottenham’s Harry Kane, after testing themselves against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Spurs face APOEL in their second Champions League group game on Tuesday night in Cyprus, after beating Borussia Dortmund in their opening fixture at Wembley earlier this month.

Ronaldo scored twice as APOEL were beaten 3-0 by Real Madrid on the same night, while Donis’ charges faced Lionel Messi and Barcelona three years ago, losing 1-0 and 4-0.

And the Cypriot side's manager expects a similar test when coming up against the in-form Kane, who has scored eight goals in his last six appearances for Spurs.

"Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in Europe at this time," Donis said. "It is not going to be an individual effort to stop him, I think of it as an effort from the group.

"We have done this against Messi, against Neymar, against Ronaldo, against other great players, and the same thing we will try to do (against Kane)."

Elsewhere, Real Madrid travel to Dortmund on Tuesday, and they too will hope to take maximum points from their opening two games of their European campaign.