APOEL vs Tottenham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Tottenham will be aiming to build on their excellent start to the new Champions League season when they visit APOEL on Tuesday night.
Mauricio Pochettino's team made an outstanding start in Group H by defeating Borussia Dortmund at Wembley last time out.
Spurs will be dealing with a number of injuries and suspensions, however, when they take on the Cypriot champions away from home this week.
|Game
|APOEL vs Tottenham
|Date
|Tuesday, September 26
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport, ESPN and by stream via the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport ESPN
|BT Sport app
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on a number of Fox Sports regional channels as well as Fox Soccer Plus. It can also be watched by stream via Fox Sports Go.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|Fox Soccer Plus / FS Ohio / FS South / FS Southwest / FS West / FS Tennessee / FS Arizona / FS Detroit / FS Midwest / AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh / MASN / MSG Plus
|Fox Sports Go
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|APOEL players
|Goalkeepers
|Gudino, Waterman
|Defenders
|Lago, Rueda, Alexandrou, Farias, Vouros, Merkis, Carlao
|Midfielders
|Vinicius, Morais, Makris, Aloneftis
|Forwards
|Pote, De Camargo, Zahid, Sallai, Antoniou
APOEL will be without midfielders Lorenzo Ebecilio, George Efrem and Facundo Bertoglio for Spurs' visit to Cyprus.
Zhivko Milanov, meanwhile, is a longer-term absentee.
Potential starting XI: Waterman; Vouros, Rueda, Carlao, Lago; Sallai, Vinicius, Morais, Aloneftis; De Camargo, Zahid.
|Position
|Tottenham players
|Goalkeepers
|Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga
|Defenders
|Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Foyth, Aurier, Davies, Walker-Peters
|Midfielders
|N'Koudou, Dier, Sissoko, Winks, Georgiou, Oakley-Boothe
|Forwards
|Son, Kane, Llorente
Mauricio Pochettino will have very little in the way of established talent on his bench due to a number of injuries and suspensions.
Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen are both banned, while Christian Eriksen is an unexpected absentee due to illness. Victor Wanyama, Mousa Dembele, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are all injured.
Potential starting XI: Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Foyth; Aurier, Winks, Dier, Davies; Sissoko, Kane, Son.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
GAME PREVIEW
Mauricio Pochettino will be without a few key men for this match and may have to adjust his approach accordingly.
If the Argentine wishes to stick with Tottenham's usual 3-4-2-1 formation he will need 19-year-old centre-back Juan Foyth to step up to the plate in the absence of Jan Vertonghen, with the injuries to Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele meaning Eric Dier will likely be deployed in midfield.
Harry Winks is another youngster who could earn a starting spot in that scenario.
Alternatively, Pochettino could pair Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez in a back four and add a player further up the pitch.
Fernando Llorente may be in contention to come into the team as a partner for Harry Kane in that scenario, or Georges-Kevin N'Koudou could be handed a rare start out wide.
Whatever happens, Kane, Dier, Alderweireld, Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-Min will need to stand up and be counted if Spurs are to take another step towards the Champions League knockout stage.