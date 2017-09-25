APOEL vs Tottenham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Tottenham will be aiming to build on their excellent start to the new Champions League season when they visit APOEL on Tuesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino's team made an outstanding start in Group H by defeating Borussia Dortmund at Wembley last time out.

Tottenham to win 3-0, 16/1 with dabble

Spurs will be dealing with a number of injuries and suspensions, however, when they take on the Cypriot champions away from home this week.

Game APOEL vs Tottenham Date Tuesday, September 26 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Serge Aurier Tottenham More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport, ESPN and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport ESPN BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on a number of Fox Sports regional channels as well as Fox Soccer Plus. It can also be watched by stream via Fox Sports Go.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Soccer Plus / FS Ohio / FS South / FS Southwest / FS West / FS Tennessee / FS Arizona / FS Detroit / FS Midwest / AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh / MASN / MSG Plus Fox Sports Go

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position APOEL players Goalkeepers Gudino, Waterman Defenders Lago, Rueda, Alexandrou, Farias, Vouros, Merkis, Carlao Midfielders Vinicius, Morais, Makris, Aloneftis Forwards Pote, De Camargo, Zahid, Sallai, Antoniou

APOEL will be without midfielders Lorenzo Ebecilio, George Efrem and Facundo Bertoglio for Spurs' visit to Cyprus.

Zhivko Milanov, meanwhile, is a longer-term absentee.

Potential starting XI: Waterman; Vouros, Rueda, Carlao, Lago; Sallai, Vinicius, Morais, Aloneftis; De Camargo, Zahid.

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Foyth, Aurier, Davies, Walker-Peters Midfielders N'Koudou, Dier, Sissoko, Winks, Georgiou, Oakley-Boothe Forwards Son, Kane, Llorente

Mauricio Pochettino will have very little in the way of established talent on his bench due to a number of injuries and suspensions.

Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen are both banned, while Christian Eriksen is an unexpected absentee due to illness. Victor Wanyama, Mousa Dembele, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are all injured.

Potential starting XI: Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Foyth; Aurier, Winks, Dier, Davies; Sissoko, Kane, Son.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham More

Tottenham are 1/3 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with APOEL priced at 15/2 and the draw available at 4/1.

Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of available match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

View photos Harry Kane Tottenham More

Read More