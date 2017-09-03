'I will 100% stay in football' - Manchester City captain Kompany reveals coaching ambitions

The City skipper will not turn his back on the game once his playing days are over and has suggested that he will pursue a coaching role

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has vowed to remain in football once his playing days are over, suggesting a coaching role is on the cards.

The Belgium international joined City from Hamburg in 2008 and has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the club, lifting two Premier League titles and an FA Cup in that time.

The 31-year-old has struggled with a string of high-profile injuries over the duration of his nine seasons in Manchester, and mustered just 11 Premier League appearances over the 2016-17 campaign.

But Kompany, who has two years remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, has no plans to leave the game once he hangs up his boots.

"I don't know where I will be in football when I finish but it's 100 per cent certain I will remain in football. It's my passion," he said.

"It's like studying to be a doctor, doing all your exams and thinking 'I'm 32 now, I am not going to be a doctor'.

"I've played and lived this game since I was six years old so I don't see a reason why I should throw all that experience away all of a sudden.

"I have got good contact with the younger people here and I just love bringing across my experience and how I see certain things. I have learned from the best from their mistakes as well as my own and hopefully I will be better because of that."

Kompany has made an excellent start to the new season, starting in each of City's first three league games.

Should he stay fit, it has been suggested that he may be offered a new deal by manager Pep Guardiola to stay beyond his 2019 expiry.

Kompany, though, is focused only on the current campaign and will not be planning extension talks with the club until his current deal is up.

"I've given myself the obligation to not think about anything regarding future contracts until my present contract is up," he added.

"I'm really easy in my relationship with the club. It's that good, there won't be any panic on their side or my side.

"Let's get the most out of these two years with City and international level and let's see where we are at – no stress."