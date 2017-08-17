'AC Milan deserve to be at the top' - Kaka relishing new-look Rossoneri

AC Milan icon Kaka believes his former club are ready to fight for the Serie A title this season.

After years of mediocrity and a sixth-place finish in the previous campaign, Milan have emerged as a serious contender to Juventus' throne in 2017-18 thanks to the backing of their new Chinese owners.

Milan have overhauled their squad, prising Serie A winner and Italy international Leonardo Bonucci away from Juve, while also signing Andre Silva, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Andrea Conti, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini.

There is a belief that it is too soon for Vincenzo Montella's side to bridge the gap in Italy having not won the Scudetto since 2010-11, but 2007 Ballon d'Or winner Kaka – who tasted Serie A and Champions League success during his time in Milan – is daring to dream again.

Asked if big-spending Milan are ready to win the Scudetto, the Orlando City captain told Omnisport: "I think Milan is doing really well in the transfer market.

"They have bought very good players with good spirit.

"I hope and I wish that Milan will fight for the Scudetto this season and return to the Champions League.

"This is what I want for Milan. I love the club, I support the club. I want to see them winning and being in the place they deserve to be – at the top."

Before Milan open their Serie A campaign, they face Macedonian side Shkendija in the first leg of the final Europa League play-off round on Thursday.

Milan's attention then turns to Sunday's trip to Crotone as they bid to return to the Italian summit.