'We achieved something remarkable' - Inzaghi hails Lazio's historic win at Juventus

Simone Inzaghi lauded Lazio's come-from-behind 2-1 win at Juventus as a landmark moment in the club's 117-year history.

Ciro Immobile inspired an admirable recovery from a half-time deficit as the visitors broke Juve's remarkable 57-match unbeaten run at home in all competitions.

The win also saw Lazio move level with the champions on 19 points, five shy of early pacesetters Napoli.

And former Italy forward Inzaghi, who guided the Biancocelesti to fifth last term, says his side deserve the respect of Serie A's title contenders.

"It is only right that people talk about Lazio as we achieved something remarkable this evening," Inzaghi told Mediaset Premium.

"The lads deserve credit for a result that will go down in the history of the club.

