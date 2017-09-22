'Aguero should aim for 30 Premier League goals this year' - Shearer sets scoring challenge for Man City striker

The former Blackburn and Newcastle striker reached 30 goals three times in his career and has urged the Argentina international to meet that target

Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer has challenged Sergio Aguero to score 30 league goals this season after the Manchester City striker netted a hat-trick against Watford.

Aguero has five goals already with just five games gone in the Premier League season, but has yet to score 30 in a single campaign. Luis Suarez is the last player to achieve that feat, with 31 goals for Liverpool in 2013-14.

The City striker has surpassed the 20 goal mark in each of the last three campaigns, but his highpoint was 26 goals in 2014-15. Shearer reached 30 goals in three successive seasons with Blackburn Rovers, and holds the Premier League overall record with 260 goals as well as 11 hat-tricks.

Aguero sits well behind Shearer overall, with Premier League 127 goals to his name and six hat-tricks, but Shearer believes the 29-year-old can close in on his record this season.

"[He scored] 20 Premier League goals last season, I think he should be looking to get 30 Premier League goals this year," the 47-year-old told the Manchester Evening News.

"For a centre forward to play in this team it must be an absolute dream because of the chances they create, the pace they go forward."

Aguero and Romelu Lukaku both lead the Premier League golden boot race with five goals, and will be looking to continue their excellent starts with games against Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively.