'Aguero will be missing for six weeks' - Man City rocked by Argentina doctor's diagnosis

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines following his car crash, according to Argentina’s team doctor Donato Villani.

The 29-year-old was involved in an accident when a taxi he was travelling in during a visit to a concert in Amsterdam slam into a post.

Aguero confirmed that he had suffered a broken rib in the incident, with it initially suggested that he could be out for anything from two to eight weeks.

City’s medical team have since checked on their star frontman, with Pep Guardiola insisting that the South American does not owe him or his team an apology for being injured during a personal trip outside of England.

There was talk, after sitting out a 1-0 win over Chelsea, that Aguero could return immediately after the international break for a home date with Stoke. Dr Villani has, however, suggested that Guardiola will be without his leading goalscorer until mid-November.

He told TyC Sports: “Aguero is in a very bad mood because he was very eager to come and play [for Argentina in World Cup qualifiers] and this incident, which had nothing to do with him, leaves him out of the two games.

“He will be off the pitch for six weeks. He can't move in his house, or get into or out of the car.”

Aguero told Radio Metro in the wake of his car accident: "The driver did not see the curve and skidded.

"When we were skidding we hit a post.

"I've broken a rib, now I'm resting. It hurts a lot but I'll soon be discharged."

Aguero was released to return to England, but is clearly some way short of match fitness.

His absence comes as a blow to both club and country.

Argentina are set to take in crucial qualification clashes with Peru and Ecuador as they sweat on their place at next summer’s showpiece in Russia.

If he is to sit out six weeks, then he will also miss Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup games with City.

MAN CITY GAMES AGUERO COULD MISS