'Aguero the Premier League's best ever striker' - Man City star tops chart for Wright-Phillips

Manchester City frontman Sergio Aguero is “the Premier League’s best ever striker”, according to Shaun Wright-Phillips.

The Argentine has been a prolific figure throughout his time at the Etihad Stadium, having moved to England from Atletico Madrid for £38 million in 2011.

Having added seven goals to his remarkable tally this season, Aguero is now just one effort short of matching Eric Brook’s club-record haul of 176.

Wright-Phillips believes his achievements, which include two Premier League titles, make the 29-year-old one the finest ever, despite fierce competition for such a crown from the likes of Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

The former City midfielder told 888sport: “There is definitely an argument that Sergio Aguero is the Premier League’s best ever striker.

“If he stays fit all year that ups City’s chances of winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

“He’s a great finisher and he always fights hard for the team as well. I think Kun can score thirty goals easily this season. Especially in the form that he’s in now, that would be an easy mark for him.”

While eager to sing the praises of Aguero, Wright-Phillips admits to being an even bigger fan of another man on City’s books.

He added: “[Kevin] De Bruyne is unbelievable but my favourite player there is still David Silva.

“I had the privilege of playing with him and training with him. He just makes it impossible to get the ball off him and he sees things three passes ahead.

“Everywhere I’ve been and everyone I speak to speaks very, very highly of him and about what a great player he is. He’s just as nice off the pitch too.”

Aguero and Silva have helped City to the top of the Premier League table this season, with 19 points collected from seven games.

Wright-Phillips expects them to sustain a challenge for the title, with Pep Guardiola better equipped to keep his side in contention after 12 months in England.

The ex-England international said: “For me, he has proven his critics wrong.

“He’s now had the time to get the team that he wants, and mould them into his style of play. From the results you can clearly see what is happening.”

City entered the international break with a crucial 1-0 victory over fellow title hopefuls Chelsea and will return to domestic action on October 14 with a home date against Stoke.