'Alan Ball would be worth at least £100m in today's market'

World Cup winning midfielder Alan Ball would be worth at least £100 million in today's transfer market, according to author David Tossell.

Ball was the youngest of the celebrated England squad that lifted the trophy in 1966 and scored more than 180 league goals in a playing career spanning 22 years.

The midfielder was on the books of Blackpool, Everton, Arsenal, and Southampton, as well as others, before making his name in management, most notably with Portsmouth and Manchester City.

Ball broke the transfer record twice as a player, first leaving Blackpool for Everton for £110,000, and then to Arsenal for £220,000 in 1971.

And, such was his impact at the top of English football, his value in the current market may well have exceeded the £100m mark, according to Tossell, author of 'Alan Ball: The Man in White Boots'.

"He would certainly be up there – you look at the influence for all the teams he played for," Tossell told Goal. "Everton bought him because they'd just won the FA Cup and they needed that extra X-factor, and they saw Alan was the player that could do that for them and they broke the transfer record for him.

"Arsenal, similarly, they'd won the double but thought if they were to progress as a team they needed another player and went out and broke the transfer record for him. His first two big transfers were both records and you'd imagine today it'd be the same. Certainly, if he was on the market now you'd be looking in the £100m mark in today's prices and I'm sure he'd worth every penny."

Ball was handed his first England cap by Alf Ramsey in 1965 in a 1–1 draw with Yugoslavia and went onto establish himself as a crucial member of the Three Lions set up, used in a variety of midfield roles. Such was his energy on the pitch, Ramsey used Ball in a wide role during the 1966 World Cup final and was arguably the most impressive performer during the game.

The effervescent midfielder has been revered by those at the top of the game, something which Tossell elaborates on throughout the book. Tossell, five time short-listed in the British Sports Book Awards, draws on interviews with family, friends and colleagues, including Sir Geoff Hurst, Kevin Keegan, and Matthew Le Tissier, to explore Alan Ball legacy on and off the pitch.

"[Kevin] Keegan, another icon of English football, who has played with so many great players, said Alan was the best player he ever played with, and he didn't play with him until Alan was in his mid-30s at Southampton," Tossell added.

"He had nothing but respect and admiration for him for the way he trained, the way he approached games, and his vision – such a skilful, thoughtful player who knew what he was going to do with the ball before he received it, and that was what was so impressive to Kevin."

