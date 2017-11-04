'Alexis and Ozil are still hungry' - Arsenal contract rebels no distraction for Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey maintains that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are “still hungry” at Arsenal, despite refusing to commit their respective futures to the club.

Both men are set to see their current contracts at Emirates Stadium expire in the summer of 2018, with the Gunners having been unable to get them to pen fresh terms.

An inability to finalise extension talks with a key duo has sparked endless rounds of transfer speculation, with Sanchez continuing to be heavily linked with Manchester City while Ozil has been billed as a possible January target for Manchester United.

Arsenal Double Chance 8/5 at the Etihad

Ramsey believes that such sagas are now commonplace in modern football, with the furore surrounding two creative forwards proving to be no distraction for the rest of Arsene Wenger’s squad.

The Wales international told Sky Sports: "That's part of football.

"There are always situations like that, in terms of contracts. At the end of the day, they're committed, they're putting in a shift for the team and they're still hungry to do well for this team and for themselves.

"As long as they are fully committed to every game, there is nothing to be worried about."

Aaron Ramsey Mesut Ozil Alexis Sanchez Arsenal contracts More