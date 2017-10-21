'Allez Marseille' - Griezmann plays Football Manager 2018

Antoine Griezmann is a massive fan of video games!

After taking a photo of himself playing FIFA 18 after the launch of EA Sports' football behemoth, the Atletico Madrid superstar has now posted a picture on Instagram of Football Manager 2018!

Sports Interactive's management simulation is set to release on November 10, but Griezmann has a head-start, and is playing as Marseille!

Griezmann FM

It remains to be seen if Griezmann will keep his followers updated on his progress through the season, but he's already got a tactic nailed down - a 4-2-3-1, with Kostas Mitroglou, formerly of Fulham, leading the line.

In real life, Griezmann has scored three goals in all competitions this season, with Atleti fourth in La Liga.

Atletico 21/20 to beat Celta Vigo

Marseille, meanwhile, are third in Ligue 1, eight points behind Neymar's PSG.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes