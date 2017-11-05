'Alli can be one of best in Europe, says Sir Alex'

Sir Alex Ferguson has predicted that Dele Alli can become one of the very best midfielders in Europe, according to testimony from Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson's Crystal Palace face Tottenham on Sunday, just four days after Alli scored twice in Spurs' seismic 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The former MK Dons midfielder has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, making over 100 appearances for the club since his £5 million move from the League One club, and also winning 22 England caps.

Hodgson is not afraid of facing Spurs, but he maintains that Alli can become one of the finest players in his position on the continent.

"I was talking to Alex Ferguson and he said this guy can be one of the best midfielders in Europe," the former England manager said, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph.

"I don't like to put pressure on the young man but there's no doubt he's at the top. If you talk about the top midfielders in Europe he would be in the reckoning, and he's still only 21, hasn't got 200 games behind him, hasn't got 50 caps. The more he goes on is when we'll see him get really better.

"There will have been offers [from big clubs] already. Tottenham won't want to let him go and it would only be one of the top-echelon clubs who could even consider buying him."

