'I always feel close to you' - Eric Cantona sends message to grieving Manchester

The former king of Old Trafford paid tribute to the city after the bombing that left at least 22 people dead and many more wounded on Monday

Former Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has sent a poignant message of support to the city after Monday's horrific terrorist attack.

Police have confirmed that at least 22 people were killed and 59 wounded when a suicide bomber let off an explosive device outside an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Evening News Arena.

Football world reacts to Manchester attacks

The attack has left the city in shock, and attracted tributes from across the world as citizens come to grips with the tragedy.

Cantona has joined those who have sent their sympathies to those affected with a video message.

Eric Cantona asked us to share this message to the people of Manchester. #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/v08yi79vrq — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) 23 de mayo de 2017

"I think deeply to the victims, to the wounded persons, kids, teenagers, adults, to their friends, their families, to all," the ex-striker said in a message shared by Eurosport.

While Cantona is known for his irreverant recordings, he cut a far more serious figure on Tuesday as he expressed his love for Manchester.

"I think to this city Manchester, and the Mancunians, who I love deeply, I think to this country, England, and the English, who I love deeply," he continued.

"I suffer with you, my heart is with you. I always feel close to you."