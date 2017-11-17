'He will always be a special manager' - Pochettino lauds Wenger's longevity

Mauricio Pochettino wants to emulate "special" Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger by spending 20 years at Tottenham.

Bragging rights will be up for grabs when Tottenham visit north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, but Spurs boss Pochettino preferred to heap praise on counterpart Wenger.

Wenger – the longest-serving manager in England's top flight – has spent 21 years in charge of Arsenal, winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies.

Pochettino, 45, is keen to follow in the footsteps of 68-year-old Wenger, albeit at Spurs, where he has occupied the dugout since 2014.

"In football history he's one of the great managers, the same level as [Sir Alex] Ferguson," Pochettino said. "He will always be a special manager.

"To keep motivation more than three years is difficult. Five years, you must be very good, very good if you're 10 years. When you talk about 20 years it's amazing. Everyone who talks about him needs to show respect. Some days you're good, some days not so good. But [show] respect.

