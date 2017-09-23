Pochettino: Kane's the best striker in the world & I'm in love with him!

Tottenham's star striker netted a brace against West Ham on Saturday, and his manager feels lucky to have the 24-year-old on his side

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino did not hold back in his praise for Harry Kane, saying he is "in love" with the in-form striker and calling him the best in the world.

Kane scored a pair of first-half goals on Saturday, as Tottenham jumped out to a three-goal lead at West Ham before holding on for a 3-2 victory.

After a slow start to the season Kane is back to his usual scoring exploits, having now netted doubles in three of his last four games in all competitions.

At his post-match press conference Pochettino was asked if Kane was the best striker in England, and the Argentine manager went one step farther.

"No, not only in England but in the world," Pochettino said. "For me he's the best striker in the world. I'm in love with him as the fans are."

The 24-year-old England international took his Premier League season tally to four goals in six matches with the double.

"He's great. He's fantastic. It's difficult to find different words [to describe him]," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"He's a great striker. His mentality is fantastic. He's so humble. I think yes, I am in love with him. You can feel that."

Spurs looked to be cruising to victory after Kane's double and Christian Eriksen's strike put them up 3-0 in the 59th minute.

But a pair of West Ham goals and a 69th-minute red card for Serge Aurier meant Tottenham had to sweat out their eventual victory.

"I think we were better," Pochettino said. "When we played with 10 men, they started to move the ball. They are so strong there, we suffered a bit, it is true.

"But I think overall, we played much better. The good thing I've seen is that the team competed.

"The team fought, played well, and created chances. The three points are very important for us.