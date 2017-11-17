'I am more than just a goal machine' - Ronaldo ignoring criticism over his Real Madrid form

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed claims his poor form in front of goal has left him disgruntled with life at Real Madrid.

Since moving to the Spanish capital in 2009 the Portugal international has scored at least 25 La Liga goals each season – including a phenomenal 48 in 2014-15.

Ronaldo 6/4 to be CL top scorer

This season his profile form has deserted him, though, Ronaldo scoring just once in seven league appearances as third-placed Madrid have slipped eight points behind leaders Barcelona.

Some reports have suggested Ronaldo's form is linked to his mood at the club and that he is unhappy, but he insists he is feeling good in the Spanish capital.

"I don't agree with what people are saying about me," Ronaldo told an interview with L'Equipe.

"People don't know the difference between playing well, playing okay and not scoring goals.

"I'm looked at as a goal machine, like a guy who has to score all the time. If that isn't the case, nobody cares if I've played well or not, I'm only judged on scoring.

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid More