'Amazing De Bruyne among world's best' - Bernardo Silva hails Man City's assist king

The Belgian has been in inspired form for Pep Guardiola's side this season and is proving to be an ideal mentor to one of the club's summer signings

Bernardo Silva considers Manchester City colleague Kevin De Bruyne to be “amazing” and “one of the best in the world”.

The Belgian forward has been in inspired form for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, with the bar continuing to be raised when it comes to the art of the assist.

Nobody in the Premier League has laid on more goals for grateful team-mates since the former Chelsea winger completed a £55 million return to England in 2015.

The 26-year-old's performances continue to earn widespread praise, with Silva the latest to pay homage to one of the finest creative talents on the planet.

The Portugal international told City’s official website after seeing De Bruyne star again in a 7-2 mauling of Stoke: "Kevin, is just an amazing player. It's a pleasure to play alongside these kind of players and he showed us again that he's one of the best in the world."

32 - Since his Man City debut in September 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has provided 32 assists in the PL, more than any other player. Wizard. pic.twitter.com/XX749Wt48D — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

The presence of De Bruyne at the Etihad Stadium has helped Silva to settle in England following a £43.5m transfer of his own, with the 23-year-old delighted to be part of such a star-studded squad.

"It feels great to be part of this team and score my first goal for Manchester City, I've very happy for this.

"The team played an amazing game, three well deserved points and now we have to think about the Champions League, because we want another three points there to help us progress.

"To be here and to be able to learn from all these fantastic players, it's an amazing opportunity, I'm very happy to be here, and I hope I can help the team to achieve the goals.”