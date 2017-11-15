'I will do anything to play at the World Cup' - Cahill

Tim Cahill has declared he will continue to put his ‘body on the line’ for Australia after they secured qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

The 37-year-old was not a certain start after injuring his ankle in Melbourne City’s loss to Sydney FC 12 days ago, but lasted 66 minutes of Wednesday night's 3-1 home win over Honduras.

The former Everton man, who holds the all-time Australian goal scoring record, credits the national team for keeping him young.

“To help my country qualify for four World Cups is something I will be proud of when I get older...even older," said Cahill.

“I feel like a young kid. I know I'm 38 next month, but it's my job to put my body on the line for this team.”

Cahill has played a key role in the Socceroos' journey to Russia 2018, scoring both goals in their 2-1 second-leg win over Syria a month ago to earn a shot at qualification against Honduras.