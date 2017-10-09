'Apart from Rashford, everybody else looks petrified' - England playing with fear, says Wright

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is the only England player who does not look “petrified”, according to Ian Wright.

The Three Lions have wrapped up qualification for the 2018 World Cup, with another unbeaten campaign carrying them to Russia.

Gareth Southgate's side have, however, faced criticism for stumbling their way through on the back of uninspiring displays.

Rashford has been a rare bright spark, with Wright of the opinion that the 19-year-old is the only player in the squad not playing under the weight of fear that pressure brings.

The ex-England striker told ITV on the problems facing Southgate as England edged their way to a 1-0 victory over Lithuania: "I think he's been quite honest with them.

"I personally feel that what he should be trying to concentrate on now with England now we're there is to pass the ball forward more. Players are playing with fear.

