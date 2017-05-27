'We'd prefer to win the Premier League' - Fabregas in boast after FA Cup defeat to Arsenal

Having been left out of Chelsea's FA Cup final XI, the midfielder would not rule out a move away from the Premier League champions

Cesc Fabregas has boasted that he'd rather have won the Premier League this season than the FA Cup, hours after losing the final to Arsenal.

The ex-Gooner, who impressed en route to Chelsea's Premier League title triumph, was a second-half substitute against his former side as the 10-man Blues were beaten 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday.

"It wasn't easy to lose, but it was still a good season," he told reporters in the mixed zone afterwards. "We go home with a bad taste.

"But we would prefer to win the Premier League to the FA Cup, so it is still a good season."

While Fabregas took no issue with Conte picking Nemanja Matic in midfield, the Spaniard would not be drawn into a definitive answer on his long-term future amid summer transfer talk.

"It is between Conte and me [what he said]," Fabregas added. "I am not upset and I have nothing against Antonio. He has done a fantastic job.

"I think I have a very good relationship with him. He has been honest with me and me with him. I understand his idea of football very, very well. I like it a lot.

"Every player wants to play more. This is in the genes of a winner. I am one of them and I will never put my head down or hands down. I want to fight.

"[I'm] not necessarily [wanting to leave Chelsea], but, in football, you can never say never. Everything can happen.

"I feel loved by the fans here. Every time I have played, I have shown I can play at the top level in this team, by far. It is all about trying to change the manager's decision, but he wants what's best for the team."