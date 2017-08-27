'I'd stick them all on the transfer list' - Neville berates Arsenal stars after awful first-half showing

The former England international was less than impressed with the Gunners' performance as they struggled to get going against Liverpool at Anfield

Arsenal’s struggles at Anfield continued on Sunday, with Gary Neville suggesting that their entire starting XI deserve to be transfer listed on the back of their first-half performance.

The Gunners have found the going tough during trips to Liverpool in recent years, with their last success on the red half of Merseyside coming back in September 2012.

Arsene Wenger would have been hoping for a reversal in fortune during his side’s latest visit, but an abject display from his side saw them enter the interval 2-0 down and looking alarmingly out of sorts.

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville was on commentary duty for Sky Sports at Anfield and was less than impressed by what he saw from the visitors – a side which included Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil amid intense transfer speculation.

He said: "I'd stick them all on the transfer list. There aren't many of them who would get a better club than they're at."

Neville also had the following to say on Arsenal’s sorry showing:

Neville: "There's about 3 or 4 of those Arsenal players who want to leave. I hope the scouts for those clubs are here watching." — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 27, 2017

Neville speaking on behalf of most Arsenal fans: "I'm absolutely fuming watching them. It's ridiculous some of the things you see from them" — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 27, 2017

Neville: "Xhaka has just tried to backheel the ball to his goalkeeper in the six yard box. Try to put words to that if you can." — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 27, 2017

Arsenal had entered the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away at Stoke City, with Wenger failing to address the issues which have plagued his side for years.