'He'd swing a punch at his own reflection' - Given reveals rift with Mancini at Manchester City

Shay Given has revealed his strained relationship with Roberto Mancini at Manchester City, suggesting that the Italian manager is rarely missed when he moves on from a club due to his confrontational attitude.

Mancini spent a total of four years at the Etihad Stadium between 2009 and 2013, and in that time helped convert the club into perennial title challengers.

The former Inter man also broke a 44-year league title drought in 2011-12 when he delivered City's first Premier League crown, although he was sacked the following season following a fall-out with the club board of directors.

According to Given, however, Mancini's coaching methods meant that players tend to celebrate when they see the back of him.

"For the love of me, I couldn’t work Roberto Mancini out," the former City, Newcastle and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper wrote in his autobiography, Any Given Saturday, in an extract published by the Mirror.

"We heard that when he was sacked by Inter Milan in 2008, the entire squad had a massive night out to celebrate.

"By the time I left Manchester City in July 2011, I was ready to throw a party myself.

"Roberto Mancini saw the world differently to Shay Given, that’s for sure. He fell out with everyone. And when I say everyone, I mean everyone.

