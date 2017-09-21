'It's a f*cking bad start' - Sergio Ramos seriously alarmed by Real Madrid form

Their 1-0 loss to Real Betis on Wednesday left the defender furious and he gave a frank assessment of their start to the season

Sergio Ramos is seriously concerned about the "f*cking bad start" to Real Madrid's season following Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Real Betis.

Madrid had Cristiano Ronaldo back in the team following a five-match domestic suspension, but were held scoreless for the first time in 74 outings, allowing them to fall seven points behind Clasico rivals Barcelona with five games played in La Liga.

And Madrid's misery was compounded as ex-Barcelona youngster Antonio Sanabria headed a cross beyond the helpless Keylor Navas in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage-time.

It was Madrid's third successive home game without victory after drawing with Valencia and Levante, and Ramos was left fuming, freely admitting that alarm bells are starting to ring.

"It's a f*cking bad start," he told reporters after the match. "It's concerning and alarming, as [this bad start at home] has included games against opponents that we would normally beat at the Bernabeu.

"But we must move on, be self-critical and think about the next games. We are the same players who were winning titles a month ago.

"We have to be united and think of ourselves, but there is a great team here and there are no excuses.

"I don't know why it's so hard for us to score at the Bernabeu. The minutes passed but the goal did not come and it was difficult. We created the chances, but we just missed the goal."

Next up for Real Madrid is a trip to Alaves on Saturday afternoon before a return to Champions League action next Tuesday against Borussia Dortmund.