'We're going to Kano without fear' - Lobi Stars' Okpotu declares ahead Pillars tie

The Pride of Benue forward has confirmed his team’s readiness to storm the Masu Gida fortress with the aim of causing another upset

Lobi Stars’ Tony Okpotu says they will approach Sunday's Nigerian topflight duel against Kano Pillars 'without fear'.

The Ortom Boys are on a four-match unbeaten run which includes three back-to-back victories.

And they face Sai Masu Gida at the Sani Abacha Stadium; a game the striker believes they can produce another shock result.

“We are going to Kano without fear because we can go there to get a good result,” Okpotu told Goal.

"It is no time for us to slack and we are going to Kano to do what we are known for. Our form has been good in recent matches and we want to sustain it against Kano Pillars even though we are aware it won’t be an easy match.

“Pillars have been struggling of recent but we won’t take that one to heart because we know they will like to come all out for the three points they are in need of badly. We are ready and raring to go.”

Okpotu has scored seven goals in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season. And his contributions have influenced Lobi Stars' cause as they currently occupy the sixth position in the league table with 33 points from 21 matches.