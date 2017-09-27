'It's illegal what he's doing!' - Ferdinand bowled over by Mbappe

As the teenager tormented Bayern Munich in another stellar performance, Ferdinand admitted that his talent was almost criminal

Rio Ferdinand was bowled over by another scintillating performance from Kylian Mbappe, suggesting it was "illegal" to be so good at such a tender age.

Mbappe may not have gotten on the scoresheet, but he was a key part of Paris Saint-Germain's efforts as they dispatched Bayern Munich 3-0 in the Champions League.

Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar netted, with the 18-year-old pitching in with an assist as well as a huge contribution to the final goal of the evening.

And as he watched Mbappe take some of Bayern's most experienced defenders to pieces, Ferdinand could not hide his admiration for the former Monaco wonderkid.

"It's too much. It's illegal what he's doing," the ex-England defender joked on BT Sport.

"It shouldn't be allowed. As 18-year-olds we are just getting into the team and getting our feet under the table. He's in there making a different on the Champions League stage in a team of superstars.

"It's amazing to see. It's beautiful to watch - I love it."