'It's impossible to win titles being defensive' - Herrera hits back at Mourinho's Man Utd critics

Criticism of Jose Mourinho being defensive bemuses Ander Herrera, with Manchester United’s record under the Portuguese beyond question.

The Red Devils took the decision to move in a different direction last summer as they showed Louis van Gaal to the door and passed their managerial baton to a proven performer.

Mourinho’s first campaign at the helm delivered Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League success, while 2017-18 sees United back in contention for the Premier League title.

They have, however, faced accusations of being too conservative, particularly in big games, with their manager shouldering much of the blame for that approach.

Herrera, though, believes United’s detractors are not looking at the bigger picture, telling beIN SPORTS: "If you look at Manchester United's statistics, until three weeks ago, we had scored the same number of goals as Manchester City had and we were the second-highest goalscoring team in the league.

"Many times the tags in football are needed from a journalistic standpoint but they don't reflect the truth, like in Mourinho's case.

