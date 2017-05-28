'It's just nonsense' - Ronaldo's mother denies Georgina Rodriguez pregnancy claims

Rumours are rife that the Real Madrid star is to be a father again following the attacker's publication of a romantic photo on Instagram

Dolores Santos has denied rumours that son Cristiano Ronaldo is due to become a father again, calling the claims "nonsense".

Ronaldo posted a loved-up photograph of himself and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram earlier this week, with the Real Madrid star's hand placement leading many to jump to conclusions.

Costa: I'll only go to Spain

In the photo, which Ronaldo had captioned with a simple heart emoji, the four-time Ballon d'Or winner had his hand on Georgina's belly, causing people to question as to whether the model was pregnant.

However, the footballer's mother has rejected those claims, with Portuguese magazine Flash reporting that she strongly denied any chance of a sibling for Cristiano Jr.

"It 's just nonsense, it's just a hand on the belly, and as far as I know, Cristiano will not be a father again," Santos said.

"I hope he has more children, he wants to be a father again, now that Cristiano has money, he can raise more children as well."

Ronaldo will be back in action on Saturday, June 3 as Real Madrid take on Juventus in the 2016-17 Champions League final in Cardiff.