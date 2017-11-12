'He's just two years older than me' - Hummels torn over Nagelsmann as new Bayern coach

Mats Hummels is torn over the prospect of Julian Nagelsmann becoming Bayern Munich's next coach because of the Hoffenheim boss' age.

Bayern are looking for a new coach to take over from the start of next season following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti last month.

Jupp Heynckes has taken over on a short-term basis and has won all seven of his games since charge of the club for a fourth time, with his side sitting top of the Bundesliga and through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Nagelsmann's name has been continuously linked with Bayern after leading Hoffenheim to a fourth-place Bundesliga finish last season.

However, Nagelsmann is just 30 and, asked by Bild am Sonntag about the possibility of him taking over at Bayern, Hummels replied: "I'm torn because he is just two years older than me. But I do not think it's impossible.

