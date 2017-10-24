'I'll get flashback to beating England when I see Roy Hodgson', says Bristol City and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson
If Hordur Magnusson looks towards the opposition dugout during Bristol City’s meeting with Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, he will spot a familiar face staring back at him.
The reunion will be a happy one for the Bristol defender, but less so for a certain Roy Hodgson. The Palace manager last encountered Magnusson in June 2016, and it hardly needs mentioning that the meeting turned out to be both the apex of Icelandic football history and the nadir of Hodgson’s career.
“I think I will get a flashback when I see him,” says Magnusson, chuckling at the memory of the 2-1 victory over Hodgson’s England at Euro 2016. It is easy to laugh along with this affable, icy-haired 24-year-old, although it is also hard to suppress a wince at his recollection of that evening in the south of France.
“We knew the English team would be under loads of pressure from the journalists and from the country if they did not beat Iceland,” he says. “We could see that in the players. They were scared.
“Some journalists said something like ‘if you don’t beat Iceland then you can just stop playing’, so it was quite funny for us to read that.
“To see everything crazy coming out of England, and with Brexit just a few days before, it was really bad for the country.”
The victory, lest we forget, came despite England taking an early lead through a Wayne Rooney penalty. “I thought, OK, this is going to be difficult for us to turn around,” Magnusson says. “But the Icelandic mentality is quite different to the others. We work so hard and we had the trust from the coach and the fans to support us to the end. We are the Icelandic Vikings so we never give up."
From the moment Iceland equalised in just the sixth minute, Magnusson could sense England’s deflation from the bench. “We saw they dropped after that goal,” he says. “We tried to get another one, we got it, and we kept it.”
Iceland, with a population of just under 335,000, were the story of Euro 2016, where 10 per cent of the country’s people came to support the national side. Now, after becoming the smallest nation to ever qualify for a World Cup finals, they are hoping to write a new chapter in Russia next year.
“I am thinking every day about this summer, that Iceland are going to the World Cup,” says Magnusson, who was an unused squad member at the Euros but has since become a regular starter under manager and part-time dentist Heimir Hallgrimsson. “It is more than just a dream. When we went to the Euros we spoke to each other and said ‘could we go to the World Cup?’”
The “secret” to their success, as Magnusson puts it, is simple: investment in indoor facilities back at home. “Now we have a hall to play indoors in the winter,” he says. “A full pitch indoors. So we can learn more tactical and technical things than in the snow.”
As a boy, Magnusson would arrive at training an hour early, pick up a shovel, and start digging. “We had to take the snow off the pitch,” he says. “The whole team did that and it was still snowing, so we were struggling to take it off and play on it, and then we had to do it again. Everything has changed now.
“The league is getting better. More money is coming into Iceland because of us and we can buy good players from abroad, bring them home and let the young boys train with more quality.”
The drawback to all of this is that Iceland have put themselves on the map. “Now teams are studying us and how good we are,” says Magnusson. “Bigger countries are expecting more from us.”
He remains fond of the underdog tag, though, and hopes to claim another notable scalp this evening as Bristol welcome struggling Palace to Ashton Gate in the League Cup round of 16. Lee Johnson’s side are currently seventh in the Championship table, and have already defeated Premier League sides Watford and Stoke City in the competition this season.
Magnusson joined the club last year from Juventus, where he had moved as a teenager. He spent two seasons on loan from the Italian giants, never playing for the first team, but was there for the start of an Antonio Conte-inspired revolution not dissimilar to the Chelsea manager’s first season in England.
“Conte came and he changed the formation when he put three at the back,” Magnusson remembers. “He was the one who changed it, and now everyone is doing it.
“It was quite easy to learn from the best. To learn about being a defender from top-class strikers. Alessandro Del Piero was just out of this world. Then came Carlos Tevez, Fernando Llorente, Vincenzo Iaquinta, Luca Toni - all of the big legends. It helped me to learn quicker, to defend against good guys.”
Magnusson almost left Bristol in the summer, but the move fell through on the final day of the transfer window. He will start tonight as Bristol aim to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat at home to Leeds United on Saturday.
“If we can beat Stoke and Watford, obviously we can beat Crystal Palace,” Magnusson says with another grin. “It depends how they come into the game. If they come like England against Iceland then we can just roll over them.”