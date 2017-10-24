'I'll get flashback to beating England when I see Roy Hodgson', says Bristol City and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson

Hordur Magnusson (far right) was part of the Iceland team that knocked England out of Euro 2016 - AFP

If Hordur Magnusson looks towards the opposition dugout during Bristol City’s meeting with Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, he will spot a familiar face staring back at him.

The reunion will be a happy one for the Bristol defender, but less so for a certain Roy Hodgson. The Palace manager last encountered Magnusson in June 2016, and it hardly needs mentioning that the meeting turned out to be both the apex of Icelandic football history and the nadir of Hodgson’s career.

“I think I will get a flashback when I see him,” says Magnusson, chuckling at the memory of the 2-1 victory over Hodgson’s England at Euro 2016. It is easy to laugh along with this affable, icy-haired 24-year-old, although it is also hard to suppress a wince at his recollection of that evening in the south of France.

“We knew the English team would be under loads of pressure from the journalists and from the country if they did not beat Iceland,” he says. “We could see that in the players. They were scared.

“Some journalists said something like ‘if you don’t beat Iceland then you can just stop playing’, so it was quite funny for us to read that.

“To see everything crazy coming out of England, and with Brexit just a few days before, it was really bad for the country.”

Roy Hodgson is now manager of Premier League side Crystal Palace